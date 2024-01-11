MLS and Apple announce all-access docuseries chronicling 2024 season
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Apple TV and Major League Soccer are expanding their collaboration, announcing Thursday that the looming MLS season will be chronicled in a new all-access docuseries similar to the ones that have given fans a deep, different look at golf, auto racing and tennis in recent months. The eight-part series is already in production and will span from the preseason all the way through the MLS Cup final in December. It remains unnamed, for now, and no start date has been revealed.