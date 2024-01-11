Murder trial begins months after young woman driven into wrong driveway shot in upstate New York

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — An attorney for an upstate New York man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman who was with a group of friends who accidentally turned into his backcountry driveway called it a “terrible accident” involving a defective gun as arguments in his murder trial began. Kevin Monahan is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kaylin Gillis. Gillis was out with friends who got lost while heading to another person’s house on a Saturday night last April. The group’s two cars and a motorcycle mistakenly turned into Monahan’s driveway near the Vermont border.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.