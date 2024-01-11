Nicaragua opponent exiled in Costa Rica wounded in shooting

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rican officials say that a member of the Nicaraguan opposition has been shot seven times and is in serious condition in Costa Rica. Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation department says that that 34-year-old Joao Maldonado was shot Wednesday by two attackers aboard a motorcycle while he was driving with his partner near Costa Rica University on the east side of the capital. Authorities say the attack is still under investigation and they’re declining to comment on any possible motive. They say bullet fragments recovered from the vehicle were sent for forensic analysis. A person close to Maldonado who requested anonymity for reasons of personal safety, says that Maldonado and his partner, who is also Nicaraguan, are still in hospital.

