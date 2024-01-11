Reggie Wells, Oprah’s longtime personal makeup artist, dies at 76

BALTIMORE (AP) — Reggie Wells, who spent 30 years as Oprah Winfrey’s personal makeup artist, has died in his native Baltimore. He was 76. His niece, Kristina Conner, told The Associated Press that Wells died Monday of natural causes. In addition to Winfrey, Wells worked with former first lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Halle Berry and numerous other celebrities. He won an Emmy in 1995 and moved back to Baltimore later in life to be near his aging father. In Baltimore, Wells would make over seniors in a retirement community to offer a morale boost. He created his own line of makeup products for Black women in the early days, when few were available for their skin tones.

