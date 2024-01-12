Biden says Austin still has his confidence, but not revealing hospitalization was lapse in judgment
By SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
EMMAUS, Pennsylvania (AP) — President Joe Biden says it was a lapse in judgment for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin not to tell him about his hospitalization last week, but he still has confidence in the Pentagon chief. Austin, 70, remains hospitalized being treated for complications from prostate cancer surgery. His failure to disclose his hospitalization has been sharply criticized by members of both political parties and has led to some calls for his resignation.