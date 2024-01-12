Dozens of Kenyan lawyers protest what they say is judicial interference by President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of Kenyan lawyers have demonstrated peacefully in Nairobi, protesting what they say is judicial interference by President William Ruto. Ruto has said he will disregard court orders from allegedly corrupt judges blocking his key development projects. In recent days, Ruto has also repeatedly threatened to remove judges he accuses of teaming up with his political rivals to frustrate his attempts to address unemployment and provide affordable housing and universal health care. But the head of state has not produced any evidence to back his claims that some judges are corrupt. Some 200 lawyers Friday blew whistles and waved placards as they marched through the streets of the capital.

