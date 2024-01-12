Hundreds of thousands of people are in urgent need of assistance in Congo because of flooding

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — The United Nations says widespread floods in the Republic of Congo have pushed hundreds of thousands of people to be in urgent need of assistance. Unusually heavy rainfall has caused nine of the countries 12 departments to be affected with floods damaging health facilities and schools and submerging farmland, said the World Health Organization in a statement. More than 330,000 people have been impacted. The rainfall is twice the average of what was recorded between 2022 and 2023 and the floods have destroyed or damaged 34 health facilities, 120 schools and more than 64, 000 houses.

