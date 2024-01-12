Mass killer who says his rights are violated should remain in solitary confinement, Norway says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s government says Anders Behring Breivik, a right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in 2011, remains dangerous and should stay in solitary confinement. Breivik is suing the government, saying his human rights are being violated. The government’s lawyer said Friday, the last day of a five-day hearing, that there is nothing indicating a violation of his rights. Breivik says the isolation is causing depression and suicidal thoughts. But a prison-appointed psychiatrist questioned those claims. Breivik has shown no remorse for his attacks, which he portrayed as a crusade against multiculturalism in Norway. It is his second attempt at suing the government by accusing the Justice Department of breaching his human rights.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.