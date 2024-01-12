‘Parasite’ director calls for a thorough probe into the death of actor Lee Sun-kyun

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Oscar-winning “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho and other artists in South Korea have called for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun. Lee was found dead in his car on Dec. 27 in what is widely seen as a suicide following an intense police investigation into his alleged drug use. Bong and others in the movie industry questioned in a joint statement Friday why police repeatedly summoned Lee in the presence of TV cameras, and whether they inappropriately leaked information about the investigation to media. They also questioned whether media outlets had overly sensationalized reports about Lee’s private life that were unrelated to the drug investigation.

