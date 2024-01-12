Supreme Court agrees to hear Starbucks appeal in Memphis union case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Starbucks in a dispute with the National Labor Relations Board over workers who were trying to unionize a store in Memphis, Tennessee. Starbucks fired seven employees in Memphis in February 2022, citing safety. But the labor board intervened and asked a federal judge to require Starbucks to reinstate the workers. The judge agreed and Starbucks rehired the workers. But Starbucks appealed, saying federal courts have used different standards to determine when to grant injunctions to the NLRB. Starbucks says it’s seeking one standard, but union supporters say the company is trying to weaken the labor board.

