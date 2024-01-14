Prada reconnects with the seasons for its 2024-25 fall-winter menswear collection

MILAN (AP) — The new Prada menswear collection for next fall and winter unveiled on the third day of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews has marked the return of the seasons as a point of renewal of the spirit. Weather and the tensions between the natural and working world were central themes on Sunday. They were underlined by a brook bubbling installed beneath a plexiglass floor where office chairs were arranged to form a swirling runway. Co-creative director Miuccia Prada said that it was important “to talk about something relevant.” Climate change was the elephant in the room. But “too big to go there” according to Prada.

