More countries join talks on Ukraine leader’s peace formula. But Russia is absent and war grinds on
By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Leaders of talks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula say a growing number of countries are working to help set the groundwork for Russia to join one day. It’s an admittedly distant goal as the nearly two-year war grinds on and neither side willing to cede ground. The fourth such meeting of national security advisers takes place in the Swiss town of Davos on Sunday. Zelenskyy is to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting starting Tuesday in Davos. He will endeavor to keep up international focus on Ukraine’s defense amid eroding support for Kyiv in the West and swelling distractions like conflict in the Middle East.