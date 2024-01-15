Arakan Army resistance force says it has taken control of a strategic township in western Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — A powerful ethnic armed group fighting Myanmar’s military that is based in the country’s western state of Rakhine says it has seized a township bordering India and Bangladesh. Paletwa is the first township reported to fall to the Arakan Army. The group launched surprise attacks beginning in mid-November on military targets in Paletwa which is in Chin state and townships in Rakhine. Paletwa is just north of Rakhine and borders both Bangladesh and India. A spokesperson for the Arakan Army told The Associated Press on Monday that the entire Paletwa region has become a “Military Council-free area.” That refers to the ruling military government which had no immediate comment.

