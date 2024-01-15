Parents want district to improve security more after deadly Iowa school shooting

Parents in the Iowa town where a deadly school shooting took place earlier this month told school officials on Monday they want more preventative measures and transparency as the school board plans for students’ return. The Perry school board heard their concerns in a meeting on Monday, the day after the death of Principal Dan Marburger, who was critically injured in the shooting. A 17-year-old student opened fire early on the morning of students’ first day back after winter break, on Jan. 4, killing an 11-year-old sixth-grader and wounding seven others, including Marburger. His funeral services are pending. The district has delayed reopening schools because of the parent concerns and Marburger’s death.

