Rishi Sunak defends his decision for the UK to join the US in ‘limited’ strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says U.K. strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, conducted alongside the United States, were “limited, not escalatory.” He says they came in response to a threat to British vessels. He did not rule out joining further military action if Houthi attacks on shipping continue. Four Royal Air Force Typhoon jets took part in last week’s U.S.-led strikes on sites used by the Iran-backed rebels, who have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea. Sunak faced questions in Parliament about why British lawmakers did not get a say on the military action. The opposition Liberal Democrats accused the government of “riding roughshod over a democratic convention” that Parliament should get a vote on military action.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.