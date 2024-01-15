Skip to Content
Trump leads GOP rightward march and other takeaways from the Iowa caucuses

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and BRIAN SLODYSKO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has run his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination as a de facto incumbent. He skipped debates with other candidates, tagged his rivals with dismissive nicknames, and focused more on President Joe Biden than his GOP opponents. It worked. He won the Iowa caucuses with ease, and showed again how strong his grip is among the party’s activist base that dominate the primary process. But the race is not over and in the next stop on the primary calendar, New Hampshire, voters rarely take their cues from Iowa.

Associated Press

