Vandalism probe opened after swastika painted on Philadelphia wall adjacent to Holocaust memorial

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have opened a vandalism investigation into the spray-painting of a swastika on a wall adjacent to a Holocaust memorial in Philadelphia over the weekend. Authorities say the symbol, measuring about two feet by two feet and scrawled with green spray-paint, was reported Sunday on the wall adjacent to the Horowitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza next to the Ben Franklin Parkway a few blocks away from City Hall. The symbol was removed later in the day. Eszter Kutas, executive director of the Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation which manages the memorial, said news of the vandalism was “very, very upsetting, but not shocking for our community.”

