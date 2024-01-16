At 40, the Sundance Film Festival celebrates its past and looks to the future

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck remember one of their first times at the Sundance Film Festival. It was the 20th anniversary in 2004. Now, they laughed, they’re the old ones. The “Captain Marvel” filmmakers are back with the 1980s Oakland-set “Freaky Tales,” which kicks off the 40th edition of the famed showcase for independent film. This year boasts over 30 first-time directors, including Carla Gutiérrez with “Frida” and Titus Kaphar with “Exhibiting Forgiveness,” as well as the sophomore features from Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jesse Eisenberg. Sundance begins Thursday in Park City, Utah, and runs through Jan. 28.

