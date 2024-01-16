Mauritius and Reunion assess damage from Indian Ocean cyclone that killed at least 4 people
By GERALD IMRAY and LEWIS JOLY
Associated Press
SAINT-PAUL, Reunion (AP) — Mauritius has lifted its highest storm alert and eased a nationwide curfew after a cyclone battered the Indian Ocean island and nearby French island of Reunion. At least four deaths have been reported on the two islands, three of them apparently homeless people who didn’t seek shelter. The cyclone caused heavy flooding and extensive damage in the Mauritius capital and other parts of the country. The storm is now was heading further into the Indian Ocean. The head of the Mauritius Meteorological Services had stepped down after his institution was accused of not giving adequate warning about the storm’s impact.