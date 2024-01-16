New York governor wants to spend $2.4B on migrants in new budget proposal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spend $2.4 billion to care for the massive influx of migrants who have overwhelmed New York City’s homeless shelters. The migrant spending plan, which would include shelter services, legal assistance and more, came as part of a $233 billion budget proposal announced on Tuesday. The plan kicks off months of negotiations with legislative leaders over the spending proposal. How the governor planned to deal with deal with migrants had been a looming question ahead of the legislative session. The issue has the potential to damage Democratic congressional candidates this fall, with New York expected to be a battleground for control of the U.S. House.

