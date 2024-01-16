Nigerian leader says ‘massive education’ of youth will help end kidnappings threatening the capital

Associated Press (AP) — Nigeria’s leader says his government will embark on “massive education” of youth as one way to tackle the kidnappings for ransom now threatening the capital city along with the rest of the country’s conflict-hit north. President Bola Tinubu won last year’s election after promising to rid the West African nation of its security crisis. But now Nigeria’s capital is recording a spike in abductions along major roads and in homes that are suspected of being carried out by gunmen from volatile neighboring states. The president condemns the abductions as “disturbing, ungodly and sinister.” Analysts say he hasn’t done much to address the crisis.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.