Russia’s intense attacks on Ukraine has sharply increased civilian casualties in December, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says Russia’s intense missile and drone attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks sharply increased civilian casualties in December, with over 100 killed and nearly 500 injured. The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a new report Tuesday that there was a 26.5% increase in civilian casualties last month – from 468 in November to 592 in December. And it said the increase was likely higher. Danielle Bell who heads the U.N.’s monitoring mission. said: “Civilian casualties had been steadily decreasing in 2023 but the wave of attacks in late December and early January violently interrupted that trend.”

