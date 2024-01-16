Supporters of former Haitian rebel leader Guy Philippe launch widespread protests

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Supporters of former rebel leader Guy Philippe have launched protests that paralyzed some cities across Haiti as they demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Local media are reporting that demonstrators forced the closures of schools, government agencies and private businesses on Monday in places including the southern cities of Jeremie and Miragoane. Additional protests are expected in upcoming days. Hundreds of protesters also were reported Tuesday in Les Cayes. Philippe was repatriated to Haiti last month after serving nine years in a U.S. prison following a guilty plea to a money laundering charge. He is best known for leading a 2004 rebellion against former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

