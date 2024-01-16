Top Chinese diplomat says support of Pacific nations with policing should not alarm Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China’s ambassador sought to reassure Australia that China’s increased involvement in the Pacific, particularly in policing efforts, should not be a cause of alarm. Xiao Qian, speaking in Canberra on Wednesday, said China and Australia can contribute together rather than asking Pacific nations to chose between them. He also said China’s ties with Australia had stabilized after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Beijing and China wanted to continue that momentum.

