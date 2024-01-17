Florida GOP lawmakers seek to ban rainbow flags in schools, saying they’re bad for students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans advanced a bill Wednesday that would ban teachers from wearing a rainbow flag lapel pin in public schools and universities. The language forbids government employees from displaying any flag or even depictions of flags that shows a “racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint” in a state or local government building. GOP Rep. David Borrero says children need to be protected from images of the LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter movements. Opponents say the bill is inspired by hate. Asked about other nations’ flags, Borrero says Israel’s would be OK as a sovereign state recognized by the U.S. That rules out the Palestinian flag.

