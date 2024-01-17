Nebraska Democrats back Omaha activist Preston Love Jr. to challenge Ricketts for US Senate seat

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Longtime Omaha community activist Preston Love Jr. has announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination to represent Nebraska in the U.S. Senate. Love hopes to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts for the seat Ricketts was appointed to fill last year after former Sen. Ben Sasse resigned to take a job as president of the University of Florida. Love kicked off his campaign Wednesday before a crowd of more than 100 people in north Omaha. Love acknowledged he is a longshot to win in the deep red state. But he is planning a campaign tour across the state and hopes to appeal to both urban and rural voters.

