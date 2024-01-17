Turkmenistan’s president fires chief prosecutor for failure to fulfill his duties, state media say
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s president has fired the country’s chief prosecutor for failing to properly fulfill his duties. President Serdar Berdymukhamedov announced the dismissal during Tuesday’s meeting of the State Security Council that reviewed the performance of the Central Asian country’s military and law enforcement structures. Berdymukhamedov announced that he was firing Prosecutor General Serdar Myalikguliyev for “the failure to properly fulfill his duties and the low level of organization of the prosecutor’s office work,”,” according to Wednesday’s report in the government daily Neutral Turkmenistan. He is succeeded by Begmurat Mukhamedov, who previously served as justice minister.