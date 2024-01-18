Haitian university officials face investigation over allegations of sexual abuse

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Haiti say they’re investigating allegations of sexual abuse and abuse of authority and public property at a state university in the southern coastal city of Jacmel. A commission has been deployed to the University of the South-East to investigate accusations that officials say first surfaced in September. Haiti’s Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training said late Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended all university officials cited in the allegations. No further details are available. The university could not be immediately reached for comment.

