The federal debt tops $34 trillion and some in Congress want a commission to find ways to tackle it
By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to create a bipartisan commission that would tackle the nation’s soaring debt and make policy recommendations to Congress has won approval from a House committee. House Republicans are making the bill a priority. The chairman of the House Budget Committee says “everything’s on the table” regarding possible action to slow the federal government’s increasing level of debt, which now stands at more than $34 trillion. Many Democrats see the commission as an attempt to force cuts to Social Security and Medicare. Republicans blame federal spending for annual deficits. Many Democrats cite tax cuts enacted under Republican administrations.