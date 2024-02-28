$1 million in stolen cargo discovered in warehouse near Georgia port

RINCON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say they discovered an estimated $1 million worth of stolen cargo inside a warehouse a few miles from Savannah’s busy seaport. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that investigators with a search warrant found pallets of consumer goods including cellphones, food and Peloton exercise equipment. The items were seized Tuesday from a warehouse roughly 10 miles from the Port of Savannah. The sheriff says his deputies are working the case with port police and other agencies. No arrests have been announced.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.