A Detroit couple is charged in the death of a man who was mauled by their 3 dogs

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit couple is charged with having a dangerous animal causing death after authorities say their three dogs fatally mauled a 35-year-old man. Prosecutors say 40-year-old Roy Goodman was arraigned Wednesday and his wife is expected to be arraigned at a later date. The dogs are alleged to have attacked Harold Phillips on Jan. 29 after escaping through an unsecured front gate of a westside home. Phillips died Feb. 2 at a hospital. The dogs were euthanized following the attack. Phillips’ wife has said the father of six was walking home from a bus stop when he was attacked.

