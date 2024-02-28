EU watchdog wants new search and rescue rules after hundreds of migrants drown off Greece

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s own watchdog wants changes to Europe’s search and rescue rules following an inquiry into the sinking of a boat carrying hundreds of migrants last year. Up to 750 people were thought to be aboard the Adriana, and just 104 were rescued. The watchdog says current rules prevent the EU’s border and coast guard agency Frontex from fulfilling its obligations to protect the fundamental rights of migrants or act independently of national authorities when boats they use are in distress. Frontex provides surveillance and other support to 27 national authorities. In emergencies it must follow their orders.

