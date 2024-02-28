‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer among protesters arrested during Biden’s appearance on ‘Late Night’

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Hunter Schafer was among dozens of war protesters arrested at NBC’s headquarters in Manhattan during President Joe Biden’s appearance on “Late Night with Seth Myers” earlier this week. Protest organizers confirmed Wednesday the 25-year-old “Euphoria” star was among more than 100 demonstrators who packed the lobby at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Schafer and other protesters wore black shirts reading “Ceasefire Now” while chanting “Let Gaza Live” and holding banners that read “Stop Arming Genocide.” New York police say 30 people were taken into custody and issued summonses for trespassing.

