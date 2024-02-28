France’s navy finds a body and looks for 2 people missing on the treacherous English Channel route

PARIS (AP) — French maritime authorities say a body has been found and searches are underway for two people feared missing on the treacherous English Channel crossing route used by migrants hoping to reach Britain from France. The maritime authorities overseeing French waters in the channel say about 180 people were assisted in four rescue operations Wednesday coordinated by the French side. The British government confirms an incident in the channel involving a small boat in French waters.

