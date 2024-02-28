Paris Fashion Week blends history with the future in fall ready-to-wear collections

PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week’s fall shows offered a journey through time, blending historical influences with futuristic designs. Designers revisited archives to inspire new collections that mixed traditional elegance with modern innovation, evident in Dries Van Noten’s whimsical blend of historic and contemporary styles. The collection featured regal coats with modern twists, skirts that bridged past and present, and innovative uses of texture and form. The tradition of handcrafted invitations continued, highlighting the industry’s dedication to craftsmanship amid digitalization. These invitations, from Loewe’s artistic renderings to Yohji Yamamoto’s mysterious cutouts, served as creative preludes to the runway spectacles.

