Patients urge Alabama lawmakers to restore IVF services in the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More than 150 IVF patients gathered at the Alabama Statehouse to urge lawmakers to find some way to . Three IVF providers in the state paused services after the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen children were considered “extrauterine children” under the state wrongful death law. Alabama lawmakers have proposed separate proposals that would give lawsuit protections to clinic or state that a human embryo outside of a uterus “is not considered an unborn child.

