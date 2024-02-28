South Carolina’s push to be next-to-last state with hate crimes law stalls again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Supporters who want to make South Carolina the next-to-last U.S. state to pass a hate crimes law that increases penalties for some crimes fueled by race, gender or sexual orientation are running out of time. The hate crimes bill has sat undebated on the state Senate calendar for nearly a year and will die in May barring a vote in that chamber. A similar bill sat on the Senate’s calendar for a year in 2022 before it died. The bill passed the often more conservative House both times. Supporters say they have enough Republicans for passage. Opponents voice concerns it could be used against religious leaders or to stifle free speech.

