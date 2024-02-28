Turkish drones kill 3 in an attack on a local Christian militia in northeastern Syria, officials say
BEIRUT (AP) — Turkish drone strikes in northeastern Syria have killed at least three members of a local Christian force and wounded others. A Kurdish official and a Syrian war monitor say that Wednesday’s attack targeted members of the local Christian Syriac police force, Sutoro, which works under the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria. Turkey often launches strikes against targets in Syria that Ankara believes to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK — a banned Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkey since the 1980s. Turkey says that the main Kurdish militia in Syria is an affiliate of the PKK.