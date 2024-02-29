A blender from the 1960s, a restored 1936 piano. What I learned from clearing out my childhood home

NEW YORK (AP) — For AP writer Anne D’Innocenzio, losing her mother was hard enough. But dismantling her childhood home only magnified the loss. Her mom’s house had been the center of gatherings for relatives and friends who enjoyed her Italian cooking. They would then convene around her Mom’s restored 1936 baby grand piano singing showtunes — sometimes off key. So how do you clear out a childhood home to prep for a sale in a matter of months, while honoring your parents’ passions for life and family? D’Innocenzio says the process gave her a greater appreciation of those things. It also taught her more about taking care of high-quality belongings and about preserving family history.

