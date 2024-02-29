AP Decision Notes: What to expect in North Dakota’s GOP caucuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Dakota will hold its Republican presidential caucuses on Monday. It’s the last chance for Donald Trump’s rivals for the GOP nomination to slow his momentum heading into Super Tuesday, which comes the next day. That’s the biggest day of the primary campaign, when 15 states hold contests. In North Dakota, Trump’s main opponent once again will be Nikki Haley. Trump has won every primary and caucus this year in which he appeared on the ballot, and the former president has the backing of the state’s political establishment. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ended his own White House campaign in December and endorsed Trump the day before the Iowa caucuses in January.

