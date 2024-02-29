Chad opposition leader was killed as he led attack on security agency in the capital, official says

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s prosecutor said on Thursday that an opposition leader was killed while leading an attack on the national security agency in the capital. Yaya Dillo head of the Socialist Party Without Borders, was killed Wednesday during an attack on the National State Security Agency, or ANSE. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear but Kedelaye said a well-armed group in more than 10 vehicles attacked the agency resulting in several injuries and Dillo’s death. The announcement comes a day after several people were killed in the central African country in what the government said was an attack by Dillo’s opposition group. Dillo was the current president’s cousin and a strong contender in the upcoming election.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.