Charlamagne Tha God offers straight talk in next book, ‘Get Honest Or Die Lying’

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlamagne Tha God’s next book is an ode to hard truths and getting to the point. Black Privilege Publishing, a Simon & Schuster imprint founded by Charlamagne Tha God, announced Thursday that “Get Honest Or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks” will come out May 21. His previous books include the bestsellers “Black Privilege” and “Shook One.” Black Privilege Publishing says Charlamagne Tha God will take on “politics, the patriarchy, fatherhood, money, fame, social media” and reveal “more about himself than ever before.”

