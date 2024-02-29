Democratic lawmakers ask Justice Department to probe Tennessee’s voting rights restoration changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of Democratic Tennessee lawmakers is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate how the state has further restricted the process for people with felony records to get their voting rights back. According to the letter, 22 Democratic lawmakers argue Tennessee’s elections office have stepped beyond what state law allows. Democratic Rep. Caleb Hemmer and Sens. Charlane Oliver and Jeff Yarbro delivered the letter to Justice Department Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke on Thursday. The policy changes began last summer, but the issue once again sparked outcries from voting rights advocates after elections officials in January made another legal interpretation that restoration of gun rights is part of the requirement.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

