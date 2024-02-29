Federal prosecutors seek July trial for Trump in classified documents case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are requesting a July 8 trial for Donald Trump on charges that he illegally retained and concealed classified documents. The former president’s lawyers say no trial should be conducted this year but have proposed August 12 as an alternative possibility. The dueling proposals were submitted Thursday ahead of a pivotal hearing in Florida at which the judge in the case, Aileen Cannon, is expected to set a trial date. The trial is currently set for May 20, but Cannon indicated months ago that she expected to revisit that date during Friday’s hearing.

