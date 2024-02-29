In reversal, House Homeland Security chairman now says he’ll seek reelection to Congress
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Congressman Mark Green reversed course and has announced that he’ll pursue a fourth term after all. The Republican initially announced nearly two weeks ago that wouldn’t seek reelection, but on Thursday, Green said he has received “countless calls” from constituents and colleagues asking him to reconsider. Green has served since 2019 in the 7th Congressional District, which was redrawn in 2022 to include a significant portion of Nashville. He previously served as an Army surgeon and in the state Senate and is from Montgomery County. As chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, Green was a driving force behind the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over border security in a deeply partisan and highly unusual attack on a Cabinet official.