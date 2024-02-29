Looking for a leap year lift? Check out this silly French newspaper that only publishes on Feb. 29

PARIS (AP) — Satirical French newspaper La Bougie du Sapeur only comes out on Feb. 29, once every four years. Some friends started the leap year newspaper as a joke in 1980. Its editors say it’s more important than ever to be able to laugh about the news, notably as newspapers are struggling financially. The 2024 edition includes an article suggesting France doesn’t need schools anymore thanks to artificial intelligence. Another floats the idea of dismantling the Eiffel Tower during the Paris Olympics to reduce security risks — and having IKEA produce a manual for rebuilding it. Revenue goes mainly to a charity for people with disabilities.

