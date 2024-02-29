Takeaways from AP visit to Congo as nation offers expanded oil drilling

MOANDA, Congo (AP) — The central African nation of Congo is looking to expand oil and gas drilling by auctioning off 30 sites around the country. But the prospect concerns environmentalists and some of the people who live near the drilling that has so far been limited to a small area in the far west. The Associated Press visited two villages near drilling sites and heard from residents who said air and ground pollution has hurt their crops and caused health problems. They want to see changes before drilling expands. Perenco, the French-British firm that operates the sites, disputes any major problems. Congo’s oil and gas minister says the government is committed to protecting the environment.

