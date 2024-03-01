AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Arkansas’ state and presidential primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will compete for votes in Arkansas on Tuesday but not against each other. At least not yet. Both front-runners are already eyeing a rematch of the 2020 presidential election, and the race in Arkansas as well as 15 other states holding contests on Super Tuesday could put them both within arm’s reach of clinching their parties’ respective presidential nominations. Arkansas will also hold primaries for state and local offices, including for U.S. House, the state legislature and state Supreme Court. In the GOP primary in Arkansas’ 3rd District, incumbent Steve Womack is seeking an eighth term but faces a challenge from the right from state Sen. Clint Penzo.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.