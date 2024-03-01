AP PHOTOS: Russians say final farewell at funeral of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Thousands of mourners gathered in Moscow to bid farewell to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny two weeks after his still-unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony. Crowds faced a heavy police presence as they thronged the church where Navalny’s funeral was held, and the cemetery in the snowy suburb where he was finally laid to rest on Friday. Mourners threw flowers into the path of Navalny’s hearse or queued for hours to lay tributes at his grave, throwing handfuls of dirt on the casket as they paid their respects.

By The Associated Press

