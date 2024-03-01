Former US soldier arrested as a suspect in a killing in Germany nearly 46 years ago

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say a 66-year-old man accused of killing a woman when he was stationed in Germany as a U.S. soldier nearly 46 years ago has been arrested in the United States. The man is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old woman more than 30 times at her apartment on June 11, 1978. At the time, authorities were unable to find the killer. German prosecutors and police said Friday that they took up the investigation again in 2020, re-examining large amounts of evidence. A fingerprint led them to the suspect. The suspect was detained on Feb. 13 and German authorities are seeking his extradition.

